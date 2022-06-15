TITUSVILLE — Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Washington Office Executive Director Bob Wallace and VFW National Legislative Deputy Director Tammy Barlet were in attendance at the White House as President Joe Biden signed into law three VFW-supported bills.
The Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas SERVICE Act will expand eligibility for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) mammography screenings to veterans who served in certain areas during specific time periods. The Making Advances in Mammography and Medical Options for Veterans Act will address provisions of mammograms and breast cancer treatment within VA. Lastly, the Strengthening Oversight for Veterans Act of 2021 gives the VA Office of Inspector General the authority to subpoena the attendance and testimony of witnesses as needed.
• • •
The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) annual reassessments have been suspended by the VA. Stipends will not be discharged or reduced during the suspension period. The PCAFC program continues to review its requirements and procedures to ensure the program benefits veterans and caregivers. All other application processes, assessments, appeals and reviews will continue while the procedures are under evaluation.
• • •
To ensure patient safety, the VA has introduced COVID-19 Health Protection Levels to provide clear and accommodating guidelines regarding community spread.
Low, medium and high levels based on the local Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community transmission rate are monitored and updated weekly. Notifications will be placed at all facility entrances, and on the local facility website and social media channels.
• • •
Interest rates are impacting military-connected consumers and families who are using certain loans to pay for auto repairs and other things.
In some cases, loan terms appear to violate or sidestep existing laws like the Military Lending Act (MLA), which caps many consumer loan interest rates at 36 percent for those serving on active duty. All consumers are reminded to exercise caution when making financial choices.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Navy Seaman 1st Class William Brooks, 19, of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. He will be buried in Glen Burnie, Maryland, on July 16.
• Navy Fireman 3rd Class Clarence Blaylock, 20, of Fort Worth, Texas, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. He will be buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl) in Honolulu on Nov. 9.
• Navy Seaman 1st Class Houston Temples, 24, of Varnado, Louisiana, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. He will be buried in Bogalusa, Louisiana, on Dec. 7.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
