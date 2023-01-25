Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Snow this morning will mix with and change to rain this afternoon along with gusty winds. High 39F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Light rain and wind early...then a period of light snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.