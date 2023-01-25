The Paris Peace Accords were signed 50 years ago on Jan. 27, 1973.
The United States, South Vietnam, Viet Cong and North Vietnam formally signed an agreement ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam in Paris.
Due to South Vietnam’s unwillingness to recognize the Viet Cong’s Provisional Revolutionary government, all references to it were confined to a two-party version of the document signed by North Vietnam and the United States. The settlement included a cease fire throughout Vietnam.
In addition, the United States agreed to the withdrawal of all U.S. troops and advisers and the dismantling of all U.S. bases with in 60 days. In return, the North Vietnamese agreed to release all U.S. and other prisoners of war. Over 58,200 Americans were killed in the war. They still suffer with disease and wounds, and many suffer from wounds that cannot be seen — post-traumatic stress disorder.
To all my Vietnam brothers and sisters, “Welcome home.”
• • •
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Commander Tim Borland sent a letter to President Joe Biden urgently asking him to make the repeal of concurrent receipt laws a legislative policy priority in the White House’s fiscal year 2024 defense budget request.
“Erroneously justified by Congress to prevent ‘double-dipping,’ this policy is nothing more than a way to save money on the backs of veterans,” Borland wrote. “No veteran should question the value of their service to our country due to an unethical budget gimmick.”
Offsetting, which forces veterans to forfeit all or part of one benefit to pay for another, is a widely employed practice under concurrent receipt laws. Aside from the 2020 repeal of the “widow’s tax,” no substantive concurrent receipt reforms have occurred since 2004.
• • •
With the passage of the VFW-supported Honoring Our PACT Act, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has made information available for survivors regarding Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) benefits.
If you are the survivor of a service member or veteran who died from a service-connected condition linked to burn pit exposure, contact a Credited Veterans Service Officer today to discuss your VA claim.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Carl D. Nesbitt, 23, of Lima, Ohio, was assigned to the 569th Bombardment Squadron, 390th Bombardment Group, 13th Bombardment Wing, 3rd Air Division, 8th Air Force. On May 29, 1944, the B-17G Flying Fortress bomber Nesbitt was piloting was shot down by enemy fighters northeast of Leipzig, Germany. Nesbitt will be buried in Annville, Pennsylvania, on May 15.
• Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Melvin B. Meyer, 25, of Pattonville, Missouri, was assigned to the 569th Bombardment Squadron, 390th Bombardment Group, 13th Bombardment Wing, 3rd Air Division, 8th Air Force. On May 29, 1944, the B-17G Flying Fortress bomber on which Meyer was serving as bombardier was shot down by enemy fighters northeast of Leipzig, Germany. Myer will be buried in St. Louis on a date to be determined.
• Army Pfc. Mark P. Wilson, 20, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, was assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. On Nov. 8, 1944, his unit was tasked with holding the town of Kommerscheidt, Germany, in the Hürtgen Forest, when he was reported missing in action. Wilson will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on a date to be determined.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
