TITUSVILLE — The new Venango County VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic is open.
A grand opening is planned for the clinic located at 464 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin. It’s on the same driveway to Home Depot.
The clinic replaces the one located in Reno.
• More information: Call (866) 962-3260 and press option 2.
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Commander Tim Borland participated in commemoration events in and around Washington, D.C., during Memorial Day weekend.
Borland visited USAA’s Poppy Wall of Honor on the National Mall where he engaged with veterans and other visitors. The display pays tribute to the 645,000 members of the American armed forces since World War I who died while in service. He also visited the Humana exhibit at Thunder Alley to watch the Rolling to Remember motorcycle demonstration. The annual event brings awareness to the mental health crisis among veterans and to the full accounting of America’s POWs/MIAs.
Borland attended a breakfast at the White House for special guests, including Gold Star families. He then joined President Joe Biden for a wreath-laying ceremony and special program at Arlington National Cemetery.
Borland concluded his weekend of visits by laying a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial where a ceremony was held to honor the fallen.
The Military Health System’s inTransition program aids service members, veterans and retirees — regardless of component, time served or discharge category — to establish or transfer mental health care during times of transition.
This program is a free service that is not time limited. It is staffed with qualified coaches familiar with military culture who stand ready to assist individuals to connect with the care they need.
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Pvt. Robert R. Gruwell, 20, of Los Angeles, California, was assigned to Company G, 3rd Battalion, 517th Parachute Regimental Combat Team. On Aug. 15, 1944, he went missing during Operation Dragoon, and was later declared killed in action on May 15, 1945. He will be buried in Riverside, California, on Thursday.
• Army Pfc. Billy A. DeBord, 18, of Miamisburg, Ohio, was a member of F Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, Eighth U.S. Army. He was reported missing in action on July 25, 1950. The Army issued a presumptive finding of death on Dec. 31, 1953. He will be buried in his hometown on Nov. 11.
• Army Pfc. Leonard E. Adams, 25, of Dana, Indiana, was assigned to Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division. He was killed on Jan. 20, 1945, near Reipertswiller, France. He will be buried in Radcliff, Kentucky, on a date to be determined.
Veteran Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is Pennsylvania VFW 28th District representative to the Erie Veterans Affairs, 28th District POW/MIA chairman and 28th District Homeless Veterans chairman.
