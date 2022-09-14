TITUSVILLE — Reform to retirement pay and disability compensation policy is long overdue.
Many of our nation’s combat-disabled veterans are prohibited by Congress from receiving their full earned Department of Defense retirement pay and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) service-connected disability compensation.
Over 50,000 Chapter 61 retirees with combat-related disabilities are required to forfeit every dollar of their retirement pay for every dollar they receive in disability compensation.
No veteran should have to choose between two fundamentally different benefits that they earned for two entirely different reasons.
Tell Congress to end this extremely unjust offset by immediately passing the Major Richard Star Act.
• • •
The VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) regularly surveys our members and supporters in order to best inform Congress and the VA.
We have developed a quick survey for you to evaluate your physical and mental health over the past 30 days.
Your feedback is vital to our advocacy efforts. Help us hold the VA and Congress accountable by taking this short survey.
• • •
September is Suicide Prevention Month.
On average, 17 veterans die by suicide each day. While the VA reports a slight decline in veteran suicides from years past, the number must be reduced to zero and remain there.
“VA’s Don’t Wait Reach Out” campaign encourages veterans who are struggling to seek help before they reach a crisis point.
The solution to suicide prevention involves everyone. For any veterans in crisis, you are not alone.
The Veterans Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by phone (988, press 1), text (838255), or online chat, VeteransCrisisLine.net.
• • •
The VA has extended its financial hardship suspension on benefit debts through Dec. 31.
This relief option was established to help veterans through the COVID-19 pandemic and was set to expire on Sept. 30.
Beginning this month, the VA will mail debt notification letters to affected veterans advising them of the extended hardship suspension option, as well as extended debt repayment plans, waivers or compromises.
This includes debts related to disability compensation, non-service-connected pension and education benefits. Veterans and beneficiaries can manage their debt online or call (800) 827-0648 with questions regarding benefit overpayments.
For information about medical care and pharmacy copayment debt, contact the Health Resource Center at (866) 400-1238.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
