TITUSVILLE — As a reminder, June is PTSD Awareness Month.
Here are some important dates to mark on your calendars this month.
• June 12: Women Veterans Day
• June 14: Army birthday
• June 14: U.S. Flag Day.
• June 16-23: Veterans Golden Age Games
• June 19: Father’s Day
• June 19: Juneteenth
• June 23: Coast Guard Auxiliary birthday
• June 27: PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder) Awareness Day
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Commander Matthew “Fritz” Mihelcic spoke about the importance of the Senate passing the Honoring our PACT Act during a rally at the “Rolling to Remember” event over Memorial Day weekend.
Mihelcic was joined by veteran advocates Jon Stewart and John Feal, along with representatives of several veteran organizations, and tasked the crowd with contacting their senators.
“I ask you, I’m imploring you. Can you take 60 seconds of your life to save the life of a veteran tomorrow? I hope that answer is yes. The time is now to get this done. No more delays,” Mihelcic said.
Mihelcic was in Washington, D.C., to attend several events over the holiday weekend to honor the legacy of those who served in our armed forces and paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Mihelcic visited the Humana booth, handed out Buddy Poppies at the USAA Buddy Poppy Wall of Honor, laid a wreath during the Vietnam Memorial ceremony, and participated in a White House event.
VFW Director of Operations Bob Jackson and VFW National Legislative Deputy Director Tammy Barlet attended the Coast Guard change of command held at the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington.
Adm. Linda Fagan, the first female officer in charge of a U.S armed forces branch, took command as commandant of the Coast Guard from Adm. Karl Schultz. In her comments, Fagan shared that she was wearing the shoulder boards of the late Adm. Owen Siler who allowed women to attend the Coast Guard Academy. The event was attended by many distinguished guests, including President Joe Biden.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is offering free online training to teach veterans the skills needed to contribute to a safe and welcoming environment at all VA facilities.
This training provides practical techniques that veterans can use to recognize, respond and prevent situations of harassment or sexual assault.
You do not need to register, and the training takes approximately 30 minutes to complete.
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Navy Fire Control 3rd Class Jack A Breedlove, 19, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was assigned to the Battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pear Harbor. He was buried May 30 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.
• Army Air Force 1st Lt. Louis V Girard, 20, of West Texas was assigned to 68th Bombardment Squadron 8th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, his aircraft crashed and his remains could not be recovered. He was buried in his hometown on June 4.
• Army Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Uhrin, 21, was assigned to the 369th Bombardment Squadron. The plane was shot down and his remains could not be recovered. Interment services are pending.
• Navy Seamen 1st Class William Brooks, 19, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, moored at Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
• Army Sgt. 1st Class James A Coleman was assigned to Company 1, 3rd Battalion, 24th Infantry Division. On April 25, 1951, he was reported as missing in action. Following the war his remains could not be identified. Interment service are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
