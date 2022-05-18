By Charlie Castelluccio
TITUSVILLE — The 13th annual Patriot Tour is coming.
The tour will go through 50 states in 115 days, covering 14,500 miles, to raise money for disabled veterans.
On Saturday, the tour will be at the Bayfront Port Authority, 1 Holland St., Erie, starting at 9 a.m. The tour is expected to depart at 12:15 p.m. with an escort ride to the Harley-Davidson of Jamestown. Helmets are required.
The House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Health held a hearing on improving U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) infrastructure and operational efficiency.
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Legislative Director Pat Murray testified on the need to upgrade aging infrastructure to increase the quality of care for veterans.
“The CHIP IN program is not an everyday solution to VA infrastructure issues, but whenever an opportunity arises to accept donated facilities, VA must be able to accept any facility at any value if they are in VA’s best interest,” Murray said.
The Honoring our PACT Act would help millions of veterans by providing VA health care access for exposed veterans.
It would create a concession of exposure for burn pits and airborne hazards, establish a list of presumptive conditions, and a framework for assessing future presumptive conditions linked to any toxic exposure, foreign or domestic, past, present and future.
This bill is supported by more than 60 veteran organizations. Veterans urge the Senate to pass the Honoring our PACT Act. Contact your senators and tell them to vote yes when the Honoring our PACT Act is brought to the Senate floor. Toxic-exposed veterans cannot afford to wait any longer for health care and benefits.
The VFW welcomed 20 officers from the French War College — known as the École de Guerre — for a presentation on the VFW’s legislative efforts in Washington, D.C.
The group consisted of officers from all branches of the French military making the shift from tactical level command to operational and strategic levels of command.
Discussion focused on the VFW’s long history of legislative advocacy and the priority goals for legislation today, as well as similarities and differences between the U.S. and French militaries and government support for veterans.
On Saturday, millions of Americans will pay tribute to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces for their service in support of our nation.
First observed on May 20, 1950, Armed Forces Day was intended to not only give thanks for those who keep our nation safe, but also to educate the public about the various roles of our six branches of the military and the roles that those branches play in our community.
In keeping with that theme, many Department of Defense installations such as Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Dover Air Force Base will hold events that are open to the public to highlight our nation’s military capabilities, as well as the men and women who proudly wear the uniform.
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Pfc. William J Sharp, 18 of Osborn, Ohio, was assigned to Company C, 25th Infantry Division. He was reported killed in action July 24, 1950. In North Korea. He will be buried in Dayton, Ohio, on Friday.
• Army Pvt. Walter G. Wildman, 20 of Bristol, Pennsylvania, was assigned to Company M. 12 Innfantry Regiment. On Nov. 13, 1944, his unit was part of the Hurtgen Forest offensive in Germany. He will be buried in Newton, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.
• Army Pfc. Jack E Lilley 19, of Wadsworth, Ohio, was assigned to Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion. He was reported missing July 20, 1950, in the vicinity of Taejon, South Korea. He will be buried on June 14.
• Army Air Force 1st lt. Newell F. Mills, 21 of St. Petersburg, Florida, as assigned to 354th Fighter Squadron. On April 7, 1945, Mills was shot down near Geesthacht, Germany. He will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery at a latter date.
• Navy Seamen 1st Class John R. Mellon, 23, of Liberty, Mississippi, was assigned to the Battleship USS West Virginia, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried in Glister, Mississippi, on July 9.
• Army Cpl, Lawrence L. Brown 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was assigned to Company M, 3rd Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was captured on Nov. 26, 1950. He will be buried in Prairieville, Louisiana, at a later date.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
