TITUSVILLE — August has many important days, and the entire month is Antiterrorism Awareness Month.
Other dates of note:
• Aug. 1 — Air Force Day
• Aug. 4 — Coast Guard Day
• Aug. 7 — Purple Heart Day
• Aug. 10 — U.S. Department of Defense Birthday
• Aug. 14 — Navajo Code Talkers Day
• Aug. 16 — National Airborne Day
• Aug. 29 — Marine Corps Reserve Birthday
• • •
Passing along this news release:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is with great sorrow that the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) announces the passing of past VFW Commander-in-Chief Thomas J. “Tommy” Tradewell.
Tradewell was elected commander-in-chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars on Aug. 20, 2009, at the 110th VFW National Convention, held in Phoenix, Arizona.
He served in the U. S. Army from 1966-1968 and earned VFW eligibility while serving with B Company 26th Engineers 198th Light Infantry Brigade (Americal Division) in South Vietnam as a demolition specialist. His decorations included the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Purple Heart and Good Conduct Medal.
Tradewell joined the VFW in 1968 at Post 6498 in Milwaukee where he remained a Life member. He served in elected and appointed positions at the Post, District and Department (state) levels culminating with his election as Department commander in 1999-2000. He served as national inspector general in 2001-2002, and served as the District 11 National Council representative for the Departments of Wisconsin and Iowa in 2003-2005. Tradewell earned an associate degree in industrial safety, and retired from Briggs and Stratton in 1998 as a metallurgy laboratory technician after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Military Order of the Cootie, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Vietnam Veterans of America and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. Cards of sympathy can be sent to Mrs. Sharon Tradewell, N58 W23367 Aster Drive, Sussex, WI 53089.
Tradewell died on Aug. 2.
• • •
The Senate passed the Sergeant First Class Health Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxic Act of 2022, known as the Honoring our PACT Act. This legislative victory will help millions of toxic-exposed veterans receive the health care and services they and their families desperately need and deserve. The bill heads to President Joe Biden for signature.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
