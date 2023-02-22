TITUSVILLE — Leading veterans service organizations (VSOs) — Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), DAV (Disabled American Veterans), and Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) — have released the Independent Budget (IB) Veterans Agenda for the 118th Congress.
This report serves as a roadmap to ensure the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is fully funded and capable of carrying out its mission to serve veterans and their families, both now and in the future.
“For over 30 years, the IBVSOs have coauthored the IB, offering substantive solutions and policy recommendations to ensure the timely delivery of specialized health care, as well as appropriate earned benefits for the men and women who served,” said VFW Legislative Director Pat Murray. “With this year’s report now complete, it is imperative that Congress and VA work together, along with VSOs and other stakeholders, to put veterans’ needs on the top of their list.”
The VFW recently joined Give an Hour’s Veteran Workforce Advisory Group to develop strategies that meet the needs of veterans in today’s workforce.
Recognizing that so much has changed over the last three years, this collective effort aims to improve the quality of life for veterans, families, employers and the community.
As part of this project, the VFW encourages veterans to complete a survey that is designed to determine best practices for creating a workplace environment that supports emotional well-being.
The Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs held a hearing to consider the nomination of Joshua D. Jacobs to be the VA under secretary for benefits.
The Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) is the entity within the VA that administers the department’s programs that provide financial and other assistance to veterans, their dependents and survivors. Some of the notable programs VBA is responsible for are disability compensation, education, home loan guarantee and employment.
“I am honored and humbled to be nominated to serve as under secretary for benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs. I am grateful to President Biden, Secretary McDonough, and Deputy Secretary Remy for their trust in my ability to serve in this important role,” Jacobs said.
If confirmed, the VFW will look forward to working with Jacobs in his new role to further enhance and protect benefits for all veterans.
For any service member or veteran looking to pursue their education goals through the use of the GI Bill, there is an important tool offered by the VA.
The GI Bill Comparison Tool allows users to compare different programs and institutions.
In the past few years, some student veterans have been impacted by the abrupt closures of the schools they were attending. These schools were using predatory business practices and had numerous complaints against them.
The tool gives users the ability to check the schools they wish to attend and provides up-to-date data received from current and past students. This information can help GI Bill users make better, more informed decisions about where to attend school, and hopefully avoid programs that offer little to no value.
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Pvt. Leroy M. Slenker, 28, was a member of the 75th Ordnance Depot Company, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941. Intense fighting continued until the surrender of the Bataan peninsula in April 1942 and of Corregidor Island in May 1942. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
