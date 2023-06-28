TITUSVILLE — The month of July has many important days; here are just a few:
• July 4 — Independence Day
• July 25 — National Hire a Veteran Day
• July 27 — National Korean War Armistice Day
• July 28 — National Buffalo Soldiers Day
• July 29 — Army Chaplain Corps Anniversary
More from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Pennsylvania State Convention. Also in attendance were VFW National Commander In-Chief Timothy M. Borland and Auxiliary Past National President Sandi Onstwedder. The auxiliary also conducted its business which included nominations and elections. The results are: Pennsylvania Auxiliary President Mary Jean Cuddyre Mastridge, Senior Vice President Andrea Meintel, Junior Vice President Robin Kohler, Treasurer/secretary Jodie Hollinger, Chaplain Cecelia Cook, Conductress Becky Fox and Guard Carolyn Paccio.
The House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Health held a hearing on pending legislation. Witnesses from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) answered questions on its policies and procedures for improving rates of payment for beneficiary travel, establishing a zero suicide pilot program, and providing assisted living services to eligible veterans. VFW National Legislative Associate Director Meggan Thomas submitted a statement for the record. Regarding H.R. 1815, Expanding Veterans’ Options for Long Term Care Act, Thomas commented that the assisted living pilot program for long-term care has great potential for veterans to still have some independence while being cared for at facilities that are authorized and inspected by the VA, which is why the VFW supports this proposal.
The Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs held a hearing examining the effectiveness of the VA’s Office of Integrated Veteran Care. VA Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal and staff answered questions on the current status of its policies and procedures for integrated care. Chairman Tester indicated he is committed to veterans receiving excellent care whether it is at VA facilities or through community care. However, staff shortages and access to service providers continue to be challenges, especially in rural areas.
Veterans can now call (800) MYVA411 (1-800-698-2411, option 9) to report sexual assault or sexual harassment at VA facilities. The call center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors are also encouraged to report any incident of sexual harassment or sexual assault as soon as it occurs while still at the VA facility. These incidents can be reported directly to VA police, VA staff, local law enforcement, or by calling the hotline.
POW/MIA update:
• Army Pfc. Clinton P. Koloski, 21, of City Point, Wisconsin, was assigned to Company A, 36th Engineer Combat Regiment. He was killed in action on Jan. 14, 1945. He will be buried on June 30, 2023, in Beloit, Wisconsin.
• Army Sgt. Howard G. Malcolm, 23, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, was a member of Headquarters Company, Ninth Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950. It was later reported he died as a prisoner of war in August 1951. He will be buried in his hometown on July 11.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
