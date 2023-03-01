Five members of Congress have introduced the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)-supported Governing Unaccredited Representatives Defrauding VA Benefits Act, known as the GUARD VA Benefits Act.
Reintroduced in the new Congress with 69 cosponsors, this bipartisan legislation would reinstate criminal penalties for unaccredited claim representatives who charge unauthorized fees for helping veterans file claims for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability compensation benefits.
These companies are incentivized to operate outside of the law due to the lack of penalties.
Cracking down on “claim sharks” is one of the VFW’s top legislative priorities for the 118th Congress.
• • •
March is Women’s History Month. Here are a few noteworthy days on the calendar:
• March 3: Navy Reserve birthday
• March 4: Hug a GI Day
• March 5: Seabee birthday
• March 12: Daylight saving time begins
• March 13: K-9 Veterans Day
• March 15: American Legion birthday
• March 17: St. Patrick’s Day
• March 21: Rosie the Riveter Day
• March 25: Medal Of Honor Day
• March 29: National Vietnam War Veterans Day
• • •
The Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs held a hearing to consider the nomination of Joshua D. Jacobs to be the VA under secretary for benefits.
The Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) is the entity within the VA that administers the department’s programs that provide financial and other assistance to veterans, their dependents and survivors. Some of the notable programs that VBA is responsible for are disability compensation, education, home loan guarantee and employment.
If confirmed, the VFW will look forward to working with Mr. Jacobs in his new role to further enhance and protect benefits for all veterans.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Cecil E. Barncord, 24, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits causing it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Barncord. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
