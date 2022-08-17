TITUSVILLE — Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Commander Tim Borland attended the White House bill-signing ceremony as President Joe Biden signed into law Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Pact (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act of 2022.
There is a lot of information about this very important bill that was needed for our veterans. The bill will enable our veterans to get the care that is needed so much.
There will be more information in the upcoming weeks.
What is important now is to get to a Certified Veterans Service Officer to get your claims processed.
They will also help you to get enrolled into the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Health Care System.
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Pfc. David N. Owens of Green Hills, North Carolina, was assigned to Company E, End Battalion, 12th Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 22, 1944, near Hurtgen, Germany. He will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
• Army Sgt. Charles Garrigus, 24, was assigned to Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, near the Chosin Reservoir.
• Army Cpl. Tommie Hanks, 27, was assigned to Company E, 2nd Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 26, 1950, near the Chongchon River near Anju, North Korea. Services are pending.
• Army Pfc. Donald M. Born, 19, of Steubenville, Ohio, was assigned to Company G, 2nd Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. His unit took part in defensive action near Chinju at the southern end of the Korean peninsula. On July 30, 1950, the North Korean People’s Army launched a probing attack against Born’s unit. Born will be buried in Annville, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 30.
• Army Pvt. Carl G. Dorsey, 19, of Moline, Kansas, was assigned to Company I, 3rd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 4, 1945, when his unit was engaged in battle with German forces near Grosshau. Dorsey will be buried in Grenola, Kansas, on Sept. 3.
• Navy Fireman Controlman 1st Class Hubert P. Clement, 30, of Inman, South Carolina, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl) in Honolulu on Oct. 10.
• Army Sgt. 1st Class James A. Coleman, 22, of Hillsdale, Indiana, was assigned to Company I, 3rd Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. On April 25, 1951, he was reported as missing in action while fighting against Chinese Communist Forces near the Hwachon Reservoir. Coleman will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on Oct. 19.
• Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. George B. Walker, 25, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, was assigned to 369th Bombardment Squadron, 306th Bombardment. He will be buried in his hometown on a date yet to be determined.
• Army Pfc. Lowell D. Smith, 24, of Battle Creek, Michigan, was assigned to Company F, 2nd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division. On Jan. 21, 1945, he was part of a Browning Automatic Rifle squad. He will be buried in Augusta, Michigan, on a date yet to be determined.
• Marine Corps Reserve Pvt. Fay G. Teter, 17, was assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force. His unit landed against stiff Japanese resistance on the small island of Betio. Interment services are pending.
• Marine Corps Reserve 2nd Lt. Gordon E. Thompson, 22, was assigned to Marine Fighting Squadron 224, Marine Aircraft Group 23. Interment services are pending.
• Army Pfc. Arthur L. Pierce, 26, was assigned to the 803rd Engineer Battalion in the Philippines, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941. Interment services are pending.
• Army Cpl. Alton Christie, 18, was assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on July 5, 1950. Interment services are pending.
• Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Peter Timpo, 24, was assigned to 343rd Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. Interment services are pending.
• Army Pfc. Willard H. Brinks, 24, was assigned to Company K, 126th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division, deployed in present day Papua New Guinea. Interment services are pending.
• Army Pvt. Myron E. Williams, 29, was assigned to Company L, 3rd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 16, 1944, when his unit was engaged in battle with German forces near Hürtgen, Germany. Interment services are pending.
• Army Air Forces Cpl. Merle L. Pickup, 27, was assigned to 308th Bombardment Group, 373rd Bombardment Squadron, stationed in Yangkai, China. Interment services are pending.
• Army Pfc. Harry J. Hartmann, Jr., 19, was assigned to Company E, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Calvary Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 2, 1950, during fighting near Unsan, North Korea. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
