TITUSVILLE — The newly titled Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022, known as the Honoring our PACT Act, recently passed the Senate with an 84–14 vote.
“This is an enormous victory for veterans, service members, and their families,” said Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Commander Matthew “Fritz” Mihelcic. “I commend every senator who voted in favor for those who have borne the burden of toxic exposure, for the military families struggling to care for them, and for the military men and women who will face toxic exposure in the future. This was more than a vote for expanded health care and benefits. This was about honoring our promise to care for those who swore an oath to defend our nation and our way of life.”
The Senate-amended Pact ACT must now go back to the House for a vote before it can be sent to President Joe Biden. The VFW thanks all the advocates from around the country who reached out to their senators urging them to support this historic legislation.
• • •
VFW National Legislative Director Pat Murray recently testified at a Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs hearing to review the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) budget request for fiscal year 2023 and 2024 advance appropriations.
“We would like to thank this committee and especially the staff. We are on the eve of passing one of the largest veterans’ benefits expansions in generations,” Murray said. The aging infrastructure and budget are crucial now more than ever as we look to support VA into the future and with the impending passage of the Honoring our PACT Act.
• • •
To ensure patient safety, the VA has introduced COVID-19 Health Protection Levels to provide clear and accommodating guidelines regarding community spread.
Low, medium and high levels based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community transmission rate are monitored and updated weekly.
Notifications will be placed at all facility entrances, and on the local facility website and social media channels.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Pfc. Sanford K. Bowen, 26, of Ashland, Ohio, was assigned to Company I, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division. He was reported killed in action on Jan. 20, 1945, when Company I and four other companies were engaged in battle with German forces near Reipertswiller. He will be buried in Shiloh, Ohio, on July 22.
• Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Arthur B. Summers, 27, of Poplar, Montana, was assigned to Company I, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, which landed against a stiff Japanese resistance on the small island of Betio. Summers was reported killed on the fourth day of the battle, Nov. 23, 1943. He will be buried in East Wenatchee, Washington, on a date yet to be determined.
• Army Tech. Sgt. Ross H. Thompson, 50, of Maryville, Tennessee, was assigned to the Finance Department, U.S. Army Forces Far East, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941. He reportedly died on Dec. 10, 1942, and was buried. He will be buried in Kent, Washington, on a date yet to be determine.
• Army Staff Sgt. Casimir P. Lobacz, 25, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was assigned to Company E, 11th Infantry Regiment, 5th Infantry Division. On Sept. 27, 1944, Lobacz’s unit was part of the ground attack on Fort Driant near Metz, France. He will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on a date yet to be determined.
• Army Pvt. Carl G. Dorsey, 19, was assigned to Company I, 3rd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. He was declared killed in action Dec. 5, 1945. Interment services are pending.
• Army Pfc. David N. Owens, 27, was assigned to Company E, 2nd Battalion,12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. He was declared killed in action Nov. 23, 1945. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.