TITUSVILLE — The Senate Committee on Armed Services held a hearing on the recruiting challenges confronting the military.
Recent Department of Defense data revealed that only approximately 9 percent of Americans between the ages of 16 and 21 are interested in serving.
Factors such as a strong labor market; reduced high school access for military recruiters during the COVID-19 pandemic; fear of injury, death or post-traumatic stress disorder; and not wanting to leave families and friends were cited as contributing to the recruiting problem.
A reminder: With the end of tax filings getting close, scammers are trying to get your information.
If you get a phone call from someone that has questions about your taxes or are telling you that you must pay a fine immediately or go to jail, do not be fooled.
Talk with a local tax provider.
The House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs held an oversight hearing on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) budget request for fiscal years 2024 and 2025.
Both Chairman Mike Bost and Ranking Member Mark Takano expressed the need for proper funding.
VA Secretary Denis McDonough discussed some details of the budget request such as an increased focus on infrastructure and toxic exposure care.
The VA announced it has lowered the interest rate from 6 percent to 2.5 percent for the Native American Direct Loan (NADL) program, making housing more affordable for Native American veterans or veterans who are married to Native American non-veterans.
Through the NADL program, direct loans are provided to help buy, build or improve a home on trust land.
By law, the VA is authorized to provide direct loans only through the NADL program. However, the VA is able to help all eligible veterans obtain housing through VA-backed home loans.
The 2.5 percent interest rate was in effect as of March 13 and will be available for no more than 24 months. Native American veterans who are interested in the NADL program can contact an NADL coordinator by emailing NADL@va.gov or calling (888) 349-7541.
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. John Holoka Jr., 25, of Cresson, Pennsylvania, was assigned to the 844th Bombardment Squadron, 489th Bombardment Group, Eighth Air Force. On June 22, 1944, he was an engineer on a B-24H Liberator that was struck by anti-aircraft after a bombing raid on a German airfield in Saint-Cyr-l’École, near Versailles, France. Holoka will be buried in Portage, Pennsylvania, on May 1.
• Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Francis V. Montemurro, 25, of New York City, New York, was assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator bomber on which Montemurro was the navigator was hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire and crashed during Operation Tidal Wave. He will be buried in San Diego, California, on June 2.
• Army Pvt. Myron E. Williams, 29, of Dixon, Illinois, was assigned to Company L, 3rd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. His unit was engaged in battle with German forces near Hürtgen, Germany. He will be buried in Killeen, Texas, on a date to be determined.
• Army Sgt. Lawrence J. Robidoux, 22, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, was a member of B Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 27, 1950, after his unit’s withdrawal from Ipsok in North Korea. He will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on a date to be determined.
• Army Cpl. Delbert L. White, 20, of Ottumwa, Iowa, was a member of D Company, 2nd Engineer (Combat) Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division. On Dec. 1, 1950, White and many other soldiers were captured by the Chinese People’s Volunteer Force. He will be buried in his hometown on date to be determined.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
