TITUSVILLE — The Independent Budget Veterans Service Organizations (IBVSOs) — the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) — supported the VA MISSION Act of 2018, which established the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) process, including the independent AIR Commission.
We have testified numerous times about our concerns with the AIR process and the need for oversight. Success would depend upon complete buy-in and full transparency. The IBVSOs believe the best course of action is to stand down the process rather than to proceed with a half-measured attempt at a major overhaul of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) infrastructure.
While the AIR process appears over, it spotlighted the urgent need to prioritize VA facilities. This re-energized conversation cannot be allowed to crumble apart, like too many of the VA buildings this commission was meant to address.
The VA Office of Inspector General (OIG) has issued a fraud alert regarding VA being billed for care that veterans did not receive.
This alert advises veterans and their representatives to help detect health care fraud by carefully reviewing benefit explanations and bills they receive from the VA. If you see potential evidence of fraud or have concerns about patient care, please contact the VA OIG office at va.gov/oig/hotline or (800) 488-8244.
The National Legislative Service staff regularly testifies before Congress on behalf of VFW members.
Testimonies cover issues that are critically important to veterans from all eras.
While comprehensive toxic exposure legislation is currently our number one priority, we actively advocate on a wide array of issues concerning veterans’ earned benefits, care options, and delivery.
The VFW currently supports 171 veteran bills and opposes one pending before the 117th Congress.
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Navy Shopfitter 3rd Class Francis L. Hannon, 20, of Middletown, Indiana, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl) in Honolulu on Oct. 13.
• Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class Robert T. Stout, 21, of El Reno, Oklahoma, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried in Cottonwood, California, on a date yet to be determined.
• Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. William O. Wood, 25, of Valdosta, Georgia, was assigned to 328th Bombardment Squadron, 93rd Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft on which Wood was a gunner crashed as a result of anti-aircraft fire. He will be buried in Tallahassee, Florida, on Aug. 1.
• Army Pfc. Robert L. Alexander, 27, was assigned to 105th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Division. On July 7, 1944, Alexander was killed when the Japanese general on Saipan ordered his forces into a mass suicide attack against the 105th’s lines. Interment services are pending.
• Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. George B. Walker, 25, was assigned to 369th Bombardment Squadron, 306th Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force. On Feb. 3, 1944, the B-17G Flying Fortress crashed on a bombing mission near Oldenburg, Germany. While the crew bailed out over water, several were captured by German forces, including Walker who was sent to Stalag Luft 6, prisoner of war camp in Heydekrug, Germany. He died on April 28 when he was shot while trying to escape. Interment services are pending.
• Army Pfc. Worley D. Jacks, 21, was assigned to 232nd Infantry Regiment, 42nd Infantry Division. His unit was engaged in battle with German forces near Lichtenberg, France, when he was wounded and reported missing. Interment services are pending.
• Army Pfc. Francis P. Martin, 25, was assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division. His unit was engaged in battle with German forces near Lichtenberg, France, when he was wounded and reported missing. Interment services are pending.
• Marine Corps Sgt. Arthur B. Ervin, 22, was assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division. His unit was part of the invasion force when American forces participated in the battle for Saipan. On July 5, 1944, Ervin was shot and killed by a sniper while trying to assist a wounded comrade. Interment services are pending.
• Army Pfc. Lowell D. Smith, 24, was assigned to Company F, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division. On Jan. 21, 1945. Smith was missing following the unit withdrawal. In May that year, captured German records included a death report for the date he went missing.
• Army Pfc. Edward J. Reiter, 17, was assigned to Company K, 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on July 7, 1950, after his unit sustained heavy casualties while defending against the North Korean army near Ch’onan, South Korea. Interment services are pending.
• Army Pfc. Donald M. Born, 19, was assigned to Company G, 2nd Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. On July 30, 1950, Born went missing while his unit was attacked by the North Korean People’s Army. He was never listed as a prisoner of war, and the Army issued a presumptive finding of death on Dec. 31, 1953. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
