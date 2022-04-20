TITUSVILLE — Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) hosted a press event Tuesday with a coalition of veteran organizations and veteran advocate Jon Stewart to call on the Senate to pass the comprehensive toxic exposure legislation, H.R. 3967, Honoring our PACT Act of 2021.
VFW National Commander Matthew “Fritz” Mihelcic and Stewart spoke at the event, which was held at the VFW National Headquarters in Kansas City.
• • •
The National Home was founded in 1925 as a place where the families left behind by war could remain together. Today’s families face different challenges, and the National Home has evolved over decades to meet those needs. The community is open to the families of active duty military personnel, veterans, and relatives of VFW and VFW Auxiliary members. Families can be one or both parents with one or more children.
• • •
Alcohol is the third leading preventable cause of death in the United States.
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) research indicates that veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) who are over the age of 65 and have a drinking problem or depression are at a higher risk of suicide.
Substance use disorder, commonly known as addiction, is a disease with which an individual cannot control the use of alcohol and/or drugs. The VA offers a variety of both inpatient and outpatient care treatment options.
• • •
According to the VA, it provides health care for approximately 400,000 veterans with Parkinson’s disease.
Risk factors for Parkinson’s disease are: male, 60 years or older, familial connection to the disease, and exposure to herbicides or pesticides. Symptoms include, but are not limited to, tremors, rigid or still muscles, balance issues, change in speech, and reduction of automatic movements like blinking or smiling.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Air Force Lt. Col Addison Baker, 36, was commander of the 328th Bombardment Squadron, 93rd bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft on which Baker was piloting crashed as a result of anti-aircraft fire during Operation Tidal Wave. Following the war, his remains could not be identified. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.