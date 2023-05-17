TITUSVILLE — Memorial Day is getting closer.
Very soon, veterans and volunteers will be putting new grave marker flags on millions of veterans’ graves all across the United States and any other place where veterans are buried.
If you want to be a part of this humbling experience, get in touch with your local veterans organization and ask when they will be distributing the flags.
• • •
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Junior Vice Commander Al Lipphardt represented the VFW along with more than 90 organizations at a three-day United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration 50th anniversary welcome home celebration.
Events included demonstrations from various service drill teams, the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, and live musical performances.
• • •
For any service member or veteran looking to pursue their education goals through the use of the GI Bill, there is an important tool offered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
The GI Bill Comparison Tool allows users to compare different programs and institutions. In the past few years, some student veterans have been impacted by the abrupt closures of the schools they were attending. These schools were using predatory business practices and had numerous complaints against them.
The tool gives users the ability to check the schools they wish to attend and provides up-to-date data received from current and past students. This information can help GI Bill users make better, more informed decisions about where to attend school, and hopefully avoid programs that offer little to no value.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is Pennsylvania VFW 28th District representative to the Erie Veterans Affairs, 28th District POW/MIA chairman and 28th District Homeless Veterans chairman.
