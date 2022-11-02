TITUSVILLE — The Department of Defense (DOD) has released its annual Report on Suicide in the Military: Calendar Year 2021.
In 2021, 519 service members died by suicide, marking a decrease compared to 2020. Although rates decreased this past year, there is still an upward trend.
Young, enlisted males exhibited the highest suicide risk.
Military family suicide data from 2020 also included in the report indicates 202 dependents died by suicide, and male spouses exhibited a higher rate than their civilian peers.
Firearms were the most common suicide method for both service and family members.
• • •
November is National Veterans and Military Month, Warrior Care Month and National Family Caregivers Month, and this week is National Veterans Small Business Week. November also has many important days and here are just a few:
• Nov. 6: Daylight saving time ends.
• Nov. 8: Election Day.
• Nov. 10: Marine Corps birthday, 247 years.
• Nov. 11: Veterans Day
• Nov. 24: Thanksgiving
• • •
Many veterans have reached out to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) regarding the Camp LeJeune provision (Section 804) of the recently passed PACT Act.
Please be advised that there are currently many unknowns as we await implementation. Veterans are encouraged to speak to an accredited veterans service officer before signing any contracts with law firms as this could have an effect on VA benefits and healthcare based on final interpretation.
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) regulations are expected in the coming months. For clarification on the impact to your current or future VA benefits, contact an accredited service officer near you.
• • •
TRICARE Open Season will run Nov. 14 to Dec. 13.
This is your chance to enroll or change your health care plan for the next year.
If you are satisfied with your current plan, no action is necessary, and your coverage will continue automatically for 2023. It is important to note that new retirees have only one year to enroll for TRICARE Prime. Enrollment in TRICARE Prime or Select is not automatic for retirees.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
