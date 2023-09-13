TITUSVILLE — POW/MIA Recognition Day is commemorated on the third Friday of every September. It’s a date that’s not associated with any particular war.
Resolutions making it official were passed in 1979 by Congress and the president after families on more that 2,500 Vietnam War POW/MIAs pushed for full accountability.
The point of POW/MIA Recognition Day is to ensure that America remembers and shows that it stands behind those who serve, and to make sure the nation does everything it can to account for those who have never returned.
The remains of almost 82,000 Americans are still missing, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
• • •
The back entranceway to the Erie VA Medical Center, second floor, is currently closed and will be closed for about a month.
• • •
Army pilot Capt. Larry Taylor was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Joe Biden in recognition of his heroic actions to save his fellow brothers-in-arms during the Vietnam War.
With little regard for his own safety, Taylor flew into enemy fire to rescue four reconnaissance team members from almost certain death.
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Washington Office Executive Director Ryan Gallucci attended the White House ceremony to honor Taylor.
• • •
A Washington Post op-ed penned by VFW Washington Office Executive Director Ryan Gallucci explains that using U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits or seeking physical or mental health care should not be an automatic disqualifier for pilots.
This is especially true considering the industry is woefully understaffed and looking to the veterans community to help solve the problem.
Gallucci wrote that the VFW “respects the difficult jobs our pilots do every single day and believes that the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] has a duty to ensure the safety of millions of Americans who travel every year. If people are outright lying, they deserve scrutiny — but this is a bold accusation that does not align with how the VFW reads this [FAA] report.”
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Sgt. Willie J. Baty, 20, of Mexia, Texas was a member of L Company, 3rd Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment. The Army issued a presumptive finding of death on Dec. 31, 1953. He will be buried in Dallas, Texas, on Friday.
• Army Pvt. Daniel Moniz, 19, of Hayward, California, was assigned to Medical Detachment, 12th Infantry Regiment. He was killed in action on Nov. 11, 1944. He will be buried in his hometown on Sept. 29.
• Army Pvt. 1st Class Thomas F. Brooks, 23, of Mammoth Cave, Kentucky, was a member of Company D, 194th Tank Battalion. He was captured on April 9, 1942, and died as a prisoner of war on Dec. 10, 1942. He will be buried in his hometown on Oct. 1.
• Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Edward T. McGuire, 22, of Chicago, Illinois, served with the 415th Bombardment Squadron. He went missing in action on Aug. 1, 1943. He will be buried on Oct. 28 in Alsip, Illinois.
• Air Forces 2nd Lt. Edward Barnett, 24, of Chicago, Illinois, served with the 66th Bombardment Squadron. He went missing on Aug. 1, 1943. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on a date to be determined.
• Army Air Forces Sergeant Irving R. Newman, 22, of Los Angeles, California, was assigned to the 343d Bombardment Squadron. He went missing in action on May 6, 1943. Interment services are pending.
• Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Fred L. Brewer Jr., 23, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was assigned to the 100th Fighter Squadron, 332nd Fighter Group. He went missing in action on Oct. 19, 1944. The Army Casualty Office has funeral information.
Veteran Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is Pennsylvania VFW 28th District representative to the Erie Veterans Affairs, 28th District POW/MIA chairman and 28th District Homeless Veterans chairman.
