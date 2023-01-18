TITUSVILLE — The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)-championed PACT Act added more than 20 presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxins, extending U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits and compensation to more toxic-exposed veterans and their surviving families more than ever before.
Who does the PACT Act affect? How do I know if I qualify? How do I join to help the fight?
The VFW has developed a quick and easy questionnaire to determine potential eligibility under the PACT Act.
Visit PACTActInfo.org to learn more about PACT Act eligibility, and get connected with a Certified Veterans Service Officer for assistance with your VA claim.
• • •
The VA has announced that as of today, any veteran experiencing a suicidal crisis may receive emergency care at no cost from any VA or non-VA health care facility.
Enrollment in the VA system is not required.
“Veterans in suicidal crisis can now receive the free, world-class emergency health care they deserve — no matter where they need it, when they need it, or whether they’re enrolled in VA care,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “This expansion of care will save veterans’ lives, and there’s nothing more important than that.”
This benefit includes inpatient or crisis care for up to 30 days, and outpatient care for up to 90 days.
• • •
The U.S. House of Representatives has chosen its speaker of the House, and its majority and minority leaders for the 118th Congress.
Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., a Marine Corps veteran, has been named chairman of the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.
The VFW looks forward to working with all members of the newly seated Congress.
• • •
Veterans now have the option to Dial 988 then Press 1 to connect with caring, qualified responders for 24/7 crisis assistance.
“During a crisis, every second counts,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said. “This new, shorter number makes it easier for veterans and those who care about them to reach lifesaving support without having to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care.”
While Dial 988 then Press 1 is a new option for contacting the Veterans Crisis Line, the original number, (800) 273-8255 and Press 1, remains available, and individuals can make contact via chat at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat or by texting 838255.
• • •
Students receiving Post-9/11 GI Bill housing payments are now required to verify enrollment to VA by the end of each month.
Students may choose to text message verification to ensure seamless receipt of their Monthly Housing Allowance (MHA) payments.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Pfc. Thomas F. Green, 19, of Ramona, California, was assigned to 68th Aviation Company, 52nd Aviation Battalion, 17th Aviation Group. On Oct. 26, 1971, he was serving as the door gunner on a CH-47B Chinook helicopter that went down over water in bad weather. He will be buried in his hometown on Feb. 23.
• Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Harold Kretzer, 32, of Odin, Illinois, was assigned to 66th Bombardment Squadron, 44th Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft on which Kretzer was a gunner-engineer crashed as a result of anti-aircraft fire. He will be buried in Springfield, Illinois, on a date to be determined.
• Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Anthony Di Petta, 24, was assigned to Navy Torpedo Squadron 20 aboard the USS Enterprise. On Sept. 10, 1944, the TBM-1C Avenger torpedo bomber on which Di Petta and two other crew members were serving crashed as a result of anti-aircraft fire near Malakal, Palau. Interment services are pending.
• Army Air Force Tech Sgt. Ralph E. Richardson. 21 of Columbia, South Carolina, was assigned to the 329th Bombardment Squadron. On Aug 1, 1943 the B-24 Liberator aircraft crashed. He will be buried in his hometown on a date to be determined.
• Army Air Force 1st Lt. Roy C. Harms, 26, of Grafton, Wisconsin, was assigned to the 329th Bombardment Squadron. His plane crashed as a result of anti-aircraft fire. He will be buried in his hometown at a later date.
• Navy Gunners Mate 3rd Class Herman Schmidt, 28, of Sheridan, Wyoming, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island Pearl Harbor. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined.
• Navy Fire Control 3rd Class William F. Gusie, 19, was assigned to the Battleship USS Oklahoma, moored at Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.