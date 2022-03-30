TITUSVILLE — Veterans, caregivers and family members are invited to attend a virtual town hall from 1 to 2 p.m. April 6 to meet with members from the Erie Veterans Affairs and the executive leadership.
Veterans will have an opportunity for a question-and-answer session following the updates.
To join: Call (872) 701-0185. The conference ID is: 14880666#.
• • •
VISIN 4 network Pennsylvania veterans enrolled in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) can call a Clinical Call Center around the clock.
Veterans can talk with a nurse 24 hours a day if they have an urgent medical or mental health question.
For a VISIN 4 triage nurse, call (833) 835-3874. For the Erie VA Medical Center, call (814) 868-8661 and press option 3.
• • •
The Senate passed the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)-supported S.B. 2102, Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas Supporting Expanded Review for Veterans In Combat Environments (SERVICE) Act of 2021, and S.B. 2533, Making Advances in Mammography and Medical Options (MAMMO) for Veterans Act.
The SERVICE Act would require VA to provide mammography screenings to veterans who served in known toxic exposure locations.
The MAMMO Act would require VA to carry out a mammography telescreening pilot program, upgrade VA mammography suites to 3-D digital screening, and develop a breast imaging strategic plan for veterans.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Navy Fireman 2nd Class Hal J. Allison, 21, of Paducah, Kentucky, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried in his hometown on April 8.
• Navy Coxswain Paul L. Boemer, 21, of St. Louis, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried in his hometown on May 3.
• Army Cpl. Donald L. Menken, 21, of Whitesburg, Kentucky, was assigned to Company K, 3rd Battalion,15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action after being wounded on June 10, 1953, while his unit was guarding Outpost Harry in South Korea. He will be buried in Ermine, Kentucky, on May 14.
• Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Eugene P. Shauvin, 25, of Spokane, Washington, was assigned to the 95th Troop Carrier Squadron, 440th Troop Carrier Group. On Sep. 17, 1944, the C-47 Skytrain aircraft he was piloting was shot down over Belgium. He will be buried in his hometown in July.
• Navy Water Tender 1st Class Milo E. Phillips, 26, of Pierce, Colorado, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl) in Honolulu, on Aug. 4.
• Army Pvt. Pearl F. Barrow, 36, of Wichita, Kansas, was assigned to Company F, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. He was reported killed in action on Nov. 20, 1944, when his unit was engaged in battle with German forces. Barrow will be buried in his hometown on a date yet to be determined.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.