TITUSVILLE — Effective now until July 31, the access road located on the south side of the Erie VA Medical Center campus will be closed, restricting traffic flow from north to south (the front parking lot to the back parking lot).
Those going to the VA (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs) center are asked to use the 38th Street entrance to access ambulatory surgery, the main entrance to building No. 1, urgent care and the community living center.
Those using behavioral health building No. 8 and human resource building No. 6 are asked to use the Old French Road entrance.
• • •
USAA has launched an initiative focused on veteran suicide prevention.
Face the Fight is a coalition of 40 corporations, foundations, nonprofit and veteran-focused organizations that have joined together to raise awareness and provide support.
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Washington Office Executive Director Ryan Gallucci was one of the many representatives of the coalition partners in attendance at a special event held on June 29 to support the mission of breaking the stigmas surrounding suicide in order to open conversation on the topic.
• • •
The Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded $11.5 million in legal services grants to help homeless veterans or those who are at risk of experiencing homelessness.
These first-of-their-kind grants were made available through the VA’s new Legal Services for Veterans Grant Program.
They were awarded to 79 public or nonprofit organizations to help veterans with various legal needs to ensure they retain their housing.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Air Force Col. Ernest L. De Soto, 37, of San Francisco, California, was assigned to 390th Tactical Fighter Squadron, 336th Tactical Fighter Wing. He was piloting an F-4D Phantom II that went missing on April 12, 1969. He was buried in Burlingame, California, on June 30.
• Army Pfc. George B. Thomas, 31, of East Providence, Rhode Island, was assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, 8th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 24, 1944. He will be buried in Exeter, Rhode Island, on July 30.
• Army Pvt. J.C. Brooks, 19, of Rockfield, Kentucky, was a member of Company I, 39th Infantry Regiment, 9th Infantry Division. He was killed in action on Aug. 1, 1943. He will be buried in Cecilia, Kentucky, on Sept. 24.
• Air Force Capt. Frederick M. Hall, 25, of Waynesville, North Carolina, was assigned to 390th Tactical Fighter Squadron, 336th Tactical Fighter Wing. He went missing on April 12, 1969. He will be buried in his hometown on Oct. 10.
• Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Paul W. Schmidt, 20, of Rockville Center, New York, was assigned to 161st Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron, 363rd Tactical Reconnaissance Group, 8th Air Force. His F-6D went missing during an attack on March 23, 1945. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on a date to be determined.
Veteran Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is Pennsylvania VFW 28th District representative to the Erie Veterans Affairs, 28th District POW/MIA chairman and 28th District Homeless Veterans chairman.
