TITUSVILLE — Veterans should file their PACT Act claim by Aug. 9 to be eligible for backdated benefits. There is no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits. But if you file your claim, or quickly submit your intent to file by Aug. 9, it may be backdated to Aug. 10, 2022. So do not wait, apply today. Reach out to a credited Veterans Service officer, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), the American Legion, or U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Eligibility.
Based on the PACT Act, two new Agent Orange presumptive conditions have been added. Vietnam veterans have two new conditions: high blood pressure (also called hypertension) and monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS). The PACT Act will bring these changes: Expand and extensions eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures and veterans of the Vietnam War, Gulf War and post 9/11 eras.; add 20-plus more presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange and toxic exposures; add more presumptive-exposures for Agent Orange radiation; and require the VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every veteran enrolled in the VA health care.
Are there more exposure-related presumptive conditions? Yes. The PACT Act adds new presumptive conditions. But there are also many other health conditions that we presume are caused by exposure to toxic (or hazardous) materials. If you have any of these conditions, you may be eligible for health care or benefits.
• • •
Duane Sarmiento was elected commander-in-chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States at the 124th VFW National Convention held this year in Phoenix. He earned his VFW eligibility serving in Operations Desert Shield/Storm. He joined the VFW in 1990 and is a Gold Legacy Life member of Post 5579 in Gibbstown, New Jersey. Sarmiento said, “The VFW has been a beacon of hope and support for veterans, and as your commander-in-chief, I am committed to continuing the legacy and advancing the mission of the VFW’s three key pillars: advocacy, assistance and camaraderie.”
• • •
Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough addressed the attendees at the national convention. He explained that there are various individuals and entities trying to convince veterans that they need to pay fees to help them apply for their VA benefits. McDonough said, “That’s just not true. Do not pay anyone to file your initial VA claim with VA. Working with VA or with a VSO, like the incredible team here at the VFW, it’s free, and it’s easy to apply.”
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Noel E. Shoup, 25, of Dublin, Texas, was assigned to the 359th Bombardment Squadron, 303rd Bombardment Group. He went missing in action on Feb. 28, 1944. He will be buried in his hometown on Sept. 11, 2023.
• Army Sgt. 1st Class James L. Wilkinson, 19, of Bowden, Georgia, was a member of G Company, 2nd Battalion. He was reported missing in action on Sept. 8, 1950. He will be buried on Sept. 16, 2023, in Barrow County, Georgia.
• Army Sgt. John W. Radanovich, 23, of Mount Olive, Illinois, was assigned to Company G, 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 1, 1944. He will be buried in his hometown on a date to be determined.
• Army Air Forces Sgt. Donal C. Aiken, 22, of Everett, Washington, was assigned to the 678th Bombardment Squadron, 444th Bombardment Group. He went missing in action on June 26, 1944. He will be buried in Madison, Tennessee, on a date to be determined.
• Army Cpl. Gordon D. McCarthy, 20, of Palmer, Michigan, was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on a date to be determined.
Veteran Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is Pennsylvania VFW 28th District representative to the Erie Veterans Affairs, 28th District POW/MIA chairman and 28th District Homeless Veterans chairman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.