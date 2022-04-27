TITUSVILLE — The Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) 28th District meeting will take place Sunday at 2 p.m. at Bruce Shorts VFW Post 5958, 206 St. John St., Titusville.
Regular business plus nomination, elections and installing of officers for 2022 to 2023 will take place.
Members running for office must have their Defense Department Form 214, certificate of release or discharge from active duty.
The 28th District covers, Erie, Mercer and Crawford counties. Members in good standing are encouraged to attend.
• • •
The month of May has many important occasions, including being Month of the Military Caregiver and National Military Appreciation Month.
The first full week of May is Public Service Recognition Week and also is National Correctional Officers Week. May 6-12 is National Nurses Week and May 14-21 is Armed Forces Week.
Here are some other important days in May:
• May 1: Silver Star Banner Day, Loyalty Day
• May 5: National Day of Prayer
• May 6: Military Spouse Appreciation Day
• May 8: V-E Day (Victory In Europe)
• May 8: Mother’s Day
• May 13: Children of Fallen Patriots Day
• May 15: Peace Officers Memorial Day, Armed Forces Day
• May 30: Memorial Day
• • •
Have you served in the military? The Veterans Leadership Program serves all who served, regardless of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) eligibility, discharge status or length of service.
The program can assist with housing, career development, wellness, support services, emergency housing, rent and utility assistance, case management, women veterans group, LGBTQ veterans group, tax return clinic, food assistance, employment assistance, resume and cover letters, substance use programs, nutrition and fitness benefits, veterans court programs and additional services.
The office is located at 406 W. Eighth St., Erie.
To see if you qualify for any of these services, call (844) 857-8387, extension 400; visit veteransleadershipprogram.org; or email info@vlpwpa.org.
If you do not contact them, they cannot help you.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.