TITUSVILLE — Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have introduced Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)-supported S.B. 1436, Critical Health Access Resource and Grant Extensions (CHARGE) Act of 2023, to extend essential veteran programs and authorities that are set to expire on Thursday.
The bill includes provisions related to homelessness, caregivers and state veterans homes.
VFW National Legislative Director Pat Murray said, “Combating veteran homelessness is more than just simply providing a roof over a person’s head, and oftentimes is accompanied by other financial struggles. A critical component of the CHARGE Act is allowing for more flexibility to assist veterans struggling to acquire food, clothing, hygiene materials, and other items needed for daily life. The VFW thanks Sens. Tester and Murkowski for their commitment to eliminating veteran homelessness.”
• • •
The VFW-championed PACT Act added more than 20 presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxins, extending U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits and compensation to toxic-exposed veterans and their surviving families more than ever before.
Who does the PACT Act affect? How do I know if I qualify? How do I join to help the fight? The VFW has developed a quick and easy questionnaire to determine potential eligibility under the PACT Act.
Visit PACTActInfo.org to learn more about PACT Act eligibility and, then you can contact a credited service officer.
• • •
The National Resource Directory (NRD) gives service members, veterans, family members and caregivers the ability to find and connect with organizations that can assist with specialized recovery, rehabilitation and reintegration needs.
The NRD is the product of a partnership with the Department of Defense, the VA, and the Department of Labor. This program is meant to facilitate free connections between individuals and stringently vetted resources that provide support in many areas such as employment, education, veteran benefits, caregiver support, housing, and the Military Adaptive Sports Program.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Cpl. George T. Grimes, 19, of Quinlan, Texas, was a member of A Company, 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He went missing in action on July 20, 1950, and the Army issued a presumptive finding of death on Dec. 31, 1953. He will be buried in Jacksonville, Florida, on a date to be determined.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.