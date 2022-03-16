TITUSVILLE — Scammers are at it again.
Be on the alert for getting mail saying your auto warranty has expired, a new company will be taking over, and the new company needs your information.
Do not call them. Call the company that you have a warranty with and talk with them.
Do not get scammed.
The House and Senate passed a government funding omnibus package that includes 12 appropriations bills for fiscal year 2022, supplemental funding to support Ukraine, and three Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)-supported provisions that would affect veterans.
The first provision would increase the maximum rate of basic pay for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) nurses and physician assistants, allowing VA to offer more competitive salaries. The second provision would permit the VA’s National Cemetery Administration to grant individual states the ability to decide who is interred in their state veterans cemeteries and to open their application process, ensuring all National Guard and Reserve members can be buried with fellow service members. The third provision would increase funding for VET TEC (Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Courses) from $45 million to $125 million to meet the high demand for the program and enable its operation through the end of the fiscal year. The bill now heads to President Joe Biden for signature.
Two million women in the United States are veterans, comprising 10 percent of the overall veteran population.
America’s daughters have served and sacrificed alongside men in the fight to ensure our freedoms. The VFW and its auxiliary salute these women for their unwavering courage, commitment and contributions to a grateful nation.
According to the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence, traumatic brain injury (TBI) has been diagnosed in more than 449,000 service members since 2000.
The VA has screened 1.5 million veterans for potential mild TBI in the last 14 years.
The Military Health System and VA have events planned for the month of March to increase brain injury awareness and education. A Brain Injury Awareness Day virtual briefing on Capitol Hill will be held today by the Congressional Brain Injury Task Force.
Many individuals with outstanding federal student loans may be eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), including eligibility from time served on active duty.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Education is offering a limited-time waiver to allow borrowers to receive credit for past periods of repayment on loans that would otherwise not qualify for PSLF. Individuals must have been working full time for a qualifying employer. This waiver is available through Oct. 31.
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Air Forces Pfc. Edward H. Benson Jr., 22, of Roanoke, Virginia, was assigned to the 1562nd Army Air Force Base Unit on Biak Island, part of the modern-day Republic of Indonesia. On March 22, 1945, Benson and 39 other service members were killed during a Japanese air raid. Benson could not be identified or accounted for after the attack. He will be buried on May 14 in his hometown.
• Navy Water Tender 1st Class Oliver K. Burger, 26, of San Pedro, California, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried on Aug. 31 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl) in Honolulu.
• Army Pvt. Edward M. Ryan, 33, of New York City, was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 105th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Division, which occupied defensive positions along the northwest coast of Saipan as part of a larger operation to secure the Mariana Islands on July 7, 1944. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on a date yet to be determined.
• Army Staff Sgt. Casimir P. Lobacz, 25, was assigned to Company E, 11th Infantry Regiment, 5th Infantry Division. On Sept. 27, 1944, Lobacz’s unit was part of the ground attack on Fort Driant near Metz, France. His body was unable to be recovered.
• Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Newell F. Mills Jr., 21, was assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron, 355th Fighter Group. On April 7, 1945, Mills was piloting a P-51D Mustang fighter escorting a formation of B-24 Liberator bombers to a target in Geesthacht, Germany. The War Department issued an administrative Finding of Death on April 8, 1946.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.