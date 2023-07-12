TITUSVILLE — Scammers are now calling homes and saying that your bank account has been compromised.
If you look on caller ID, the number even begins with your local area code. The recording and sometimes a real person tries to convince you they are there to help.
As soon as you hear them, hang up immediately.
Call your bank and talk with a representative or visit a branch. And never say yes if the scammer has you name — just hang up.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) 2023 Vietnam War Annual Government Briefing was held in Washington, D.C., on June 30.
The event included formal presentations, question-and-answer sessions and case summary discussions. DPAA hosts these briefings and provides periodic updates to inform the families of American service members missing from past conflicts about the ongoing efforts.
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Washington Office Executive Director Ryan Gallucci was invited to speak about the latest VFW fact-finding trip to DPAA recovery team sites in Southeast Asia.
“If there was ever a question about our commitment, know this — the VFW and our members will continue to support DPAA’s mission until we have the fullest possible accounting of our MIAs,” Gallucci said.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivered the oath of enlistment to new recruits across the armed forces at Fort George G. Meade in Maryland.
The occasion coincided with the 50th anniversary of America’s All-Volunteer Force.
In his address, Austin said, “Fifty years ago this week, the United States stopped drafting citizens into service and turned instead to an all-volunteer force. Ever since then, Americans like you have joined our military out of conviction and not out of compulsion.”
Eligible veterans and survivors are encouraged to apply for PACT Act benefits or submit an “Intent to File” by Aug. 9.
In most cases, if the claim is granted, retroactive benefits and compensation will be backdated to Aug. 10 of last year when this legislation was signed into law.
The VFW-championed PACT Act added more than 20 presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxins.
Visit PACTActInfo.org to learn more about eligibility or connect with a certified Veterans Service Officer (VFW, DAV, American Legion or your local county service officer) in the county you live for assistance with your VA claim. If you do not file, you will not get the benefits that you, as a veteran, are entitled to.
Veteran Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is Pennsylvania VFW 28th District representative to the Erie Veterans Affairs, 28th District POW/MIA chairman and 28th District Homeless Veterans chairman.
