TITUSVILLE — The National Association of Attorneys General issued a letter on behalf of a bipartisan coalition of 44 attorneys general expressing support for the passage of the Governing Unaccredited Representatives Defrauding (GUARD) VA Benefits Act.
The letter to congressional leaders stated, “The GUARD VA Benefits Act would remove the ability of unaccredited, unregulated, and often unscrupulous actors to target and prey upon those veterans with impunity. It holds them accountable not just to the law but also to the veterans and their families by giving them options for redress when they find themselves victims of those same actors.”
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) extended the deadline to file a PACT Act claim and receive retroactive benefits backdated to last year to 11:59 p.m. this past Monday. However, veterans and survivors are still eligible to apply for benefits after this date.
If you have already submitted an Intent to File, be sure to contact an accredited representative to ensure your claim is submitted properly. The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)-championed PACT Act added more than 20 presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxins. Get in touch with a credited Veterans Service Officer for assistance with your VA claim.
The Military Health System’s inTransition program aids service members, veterans and retirees — regardless of component, time served or discharge category — to establish or transfer mental health care during times of transition. This program is a free service that is not time limited. It is staffed with qualified coaches familiar with military culture who stand ready to assist individuals to connect with the care they need.
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Army Cpl. Francis James Jury, 23, of Clearfield, was a member of Heavy Mortar Company, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950. He will be buried in Annville, Pennsylvania, on a date to be determined.
Army Sgt. Bernard J. Sweeney Jr., 22, of Waterbury, Connecticut, was assigned to Company I, 330th Infantry Regiment. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 16, 1944. He will be buried in Wading River, New York, on Oct. 10.
• Army Air Forces Sgt. Willard S. Kendall, 23, of Chicago, Illinois, was assigned to the 32d Bombardment Squadron. He was reported killed in action on Feb. 25, 1944. He will be buried in Forest Park, Illinois, on a date to be determined.
• Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Alfred W. Pezzella, 27, of Newton, Massachusetts. He went missing in action on Aug. 1, 1943. He will be buried in Bourne, Massachusetts, on a date to be determined.
• Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Walter B. Miklosh, 21, of Chicago, Illinois, was assigned to the 678th Bombardment Squadron. He was killed in action on June 26, 1944. He will be buried in Sierra Vista, Arizona, on a date to be determined.
• Marine Corps Capt. Ralph J. Chipman, was assigned to Marine All-Weather Attack Squadron 533, Marine Attack Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing. He went missing in action on Dec. 27, 1972. His burial date and location are to be determined.
Veteran Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is Pennsylvania VFW 28th District representative to the Erie Veterans Affairs, 28th District POW/MIA chairman and 28th District Homeless Veterans chairman.
