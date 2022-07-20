TITUSVILLE — It seems that scammers do not give up.
Be very careful with phone calls you’re getting from someone who says they are from an agency to help stop you from getting arrested for nonpayment of a bill.
They even say they will transfer you to a specialist. Do not respond; just hang up.
If you have caller ID, the number looks like one from your area.
• • •
The Senate-amended Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022, known as the Honoring our PACT Act, passed the House 342–88. The bill must now go back to the Senate for another vote. The VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) thanks all advocates who contacted their members of Congress urging them to support this historic legislation.
• • •
VFW National Legislative Associate Director Kristina Keenan testified at a Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs hearing on pending legislation regarding benefits for disability, education and employment.
She highlighted the need for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to improve governance and oversight of its contract medical examination program regarding insufficient examinations errors that were not corrected prior to final disability rating decisions.
“This is very concerning for the VFW and the veterans we represent,” Keenan said.
The legislation proposed by Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana would restrict bonuses for contractors that do not meet a 95 percent examination accuracy rate or higher, establish regular training requirements, and ensure priority processing of claims where errors are discoverer.
• • •
The world’s largest medical research biobank, Million Veteran Program, is seeking veterans to learn how genes, lifestyles and military exposures affect health and illness.
Women are encouraged to participate as they are often underrepresented in biomedical research which can leave gender-specific health questions unanswered.
By contributing a blood sample to the biobank, veterans may help ensure that the research is more comprehensive. For more information, go to mvp.va.gov
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Marine Reserve Cpl. Jack S. Brown, 22, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was a member of Company G, 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, which was part of the invasion force of the island of Saipan. On July 8, 1944, he was reported as killed in action, and posthumously awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Following the war, his remains were declared non-recoverable. He will be buried in Norfolk, Virginia, on Aug. 13.
• Navy Fireman 1st Class Beoin H. Corzatt, 24, Arcanum, Ohio, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl) in Honolulu on Sep. 21.
• Army Air Forces Sgt. Herald R. Boyd, 25, was assigned to 350th Bombardment Squadron, 100th Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force. On Feb. 3, 1945, the B-17G Flying Fortress bomber on which Boyd was serving as a gunner. The War Department issued a report of death on Jan. 12, 1946. Interment services are pending.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
