Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.