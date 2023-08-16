Sixty years of success stories is what local nonprofit Vallonia Industries recently celebrated. Businesses and community members alike were able to see what the company and its clients have to offer during its open house and anniversary celebration on Aug. 9.
With the chance to enjoy good food and see the clients and staff focused on their work all while wearing the company’s signature shade of blue, the overall impact and potential was immediately noticeable.
“I was blown away,” said Terye Carney of Interim Healthcare, who felt both intrigued and thankful, especially with it being her first visit.
The event also included the chance to take in Vallonia’s purpose and mission through slideshows in both the kitchen and back production areas, prompting plenty of admiration and discussion.
Starting in 1963, Vallonia Industries, located at 78 W. Poplar St., has grown to 36 employees providing work and community-based opportunities to its 76-and-counting individuals facing various forms of intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). These include assembly, packaging and labeling along with Community Participation Supports (CPS) services with organizations including Salvation Army.
Current suppliers of inventory include Channellock Inc., Whirley DrinkWorks of Warren, Parker Hannifin of Union City, Pasco Tool & Plastics Inc., and Confections of a Cake Lover.
The individuals clearly put their absolute best effort into every job they do, yielding solid results in the process.
“We’ve never had a complaint on anything they’ve done for us,” said Dave Walters, quality manager at Pasco Tool & Plastics, a company that also employs two of Vallonia’s former clients.
With an undying commitment to ensuring that the individuals achieve their own unique milestones each day, this has led to some clients staying for more than 50 years — including Cindy Turk, who has also attended every Crawford County Special Olympics event and has no plans to stop working.
“She’s always loved working here,” said Debbie Watkins, Turk’s direct support professional (DSP).
Turk isn’t the only one, as production assistant Simeal Wofford, who started working at the company less than a month ago, quickly noticed how much people care about each other. He enjoys both the variety of job tasks and earning potential for the individuals and their level of independence as well as the growth opportunities for everyone involved.
Nicole Gilson, Vallonia’s production manager, appreciates that her job keeps her on the floor while interacting with the clients, and is glad that the individuals “have a place to go to know that they are needed.”
“It’s thrilling to see,” said Gretchen Styborski, owner of YaInga Software, which tracks client work output and thus what their paycheck, one of their biggest incentives, will amount to.
Christa Lundy, executive director of the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce, finds this milestone exciting and agrees that their recent win of the Chamber’s Diamond Award for Large Non-Profit of The Year is well deserved.
Tim Mullen, a member of the company’s board of directors, thinks the achievement is fantastic. “I think the community would be lost without Vallonia. It does so much for so many,” he said.
“We think Vallonia’s great,” said Sue Watkins, director of Crawford County Human Services, who assists with the program and many of the services and support staff involved.
“We’re all living, learning, working and growing together,” said compliance coordinator Kelly Drake, who has been with the company since 2019 and said each individual has learned and grown as a person.
Diana Walters, the company’s CEO, wants everyone to remember that “they are the heart of this organization.”
Their achievements are represented daily on the company’s Facebook page; however, in-person is unlike anything one can see online.
As work for both staff and clients came to an end, the celebration concluded on a powerful note with a cake cutting followed by applause and a final “Cheers to 60 Years!”
With six decades of success stories and many more to go, each employee and community member is a part of this mission, and the time has come to officially realize it.
• More information or to schedule a tour: Call (814) 724-1850.
Amber Chisholm is an account executive with The Meadville Tribune.
