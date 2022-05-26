Friends of the Cochranton Library have a number of events this weekend to benefit the library.
A used book sale and a plant sale both are Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library, 107 W. Pine St.
Today is the last day to drop off clean used books at the library for the sale. Donors are asked to weed out encyclopedias, textbooks, dictionaries or magazines before donating.
The annual plant sale will have Pampas Creek Perennials of Cochranton offering bedding plants, hanging baskets, vegetable and herb packs, potted plants and shrubs for sale with a percentage of the total sales to support library programs and projects.
Friends of the Cochranton Library supports the community garage sales of Memorial Day weekend by registering local sales for $5 and listing them on a map of sales.
Borough residents who register their sale with the Friends receive two large garage sale signs and recognition on the map of sales which is advertised in The Meadville Tribune. The free garage sales map is available today after 4 p.m. at the library.
