Meadville Council on the Arts, located on the second floor of the Meadville Market House, is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There are free activities through August taking place in the Cootie Harris Studio, Gardner Theater and exhibitions in the Heeschen Gallery.
Information also is available for summer workshops and the fall after-school program for elementary, middle and high school students.
This weekend, the Heeschen Gallery will host new works by Alex Volna called “The Outerverse, Part 1.” At 1 p.m. Saturday, a free pour painting demonstration will be led by Tina Henry at the Cootie Harris Studio. Those attending then can create their own art. Also at 1, musician Frank Marzano will perform at the Gardner Theatre.
Also, poetic evenings return Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.
• More information: Call (814) 336- 5051 or visit artsmeadville.org.
