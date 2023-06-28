Mary Vincent of Albion and Zachary Rolland of Edinboro were named to the president’s list for the fall semester 2022 at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. To be named to the president’s list, students must have an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.