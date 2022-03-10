United Way of the Titusville Region recently exceeded its campaign goal of $185,000.
Amy Sines, chair of the Better Together Campaign, said the agency’s annual fundraising campaign exceeded its goal of $185,000 with $185,154 in pledges and donations.
“When times are tough and things seem uncertain, goals are sometimes hard to meet. In our community we help, support and lift each other up. Your generous gifts came through for our community and we reached this year’s goal! It has been an honor to serve our community as campaign chair. Thank you to everyone who gave and invested in our community! We are always Better Together!” Sines said.
Neil Fratus, vice chair of the campaign, said, “I would like to thank our generous business partners who have continued to support United Way despite the challenges that we continue to face. I could not be prouder of our community for passionately bringing people together to improve lives, inspire donors and unite the community.”
Fratus and his family will serve as the 2022 campaign chairs.
The goal for the 2021 campaign was a $10,000 increase from the 2020 campaign.
Terri Ann Wig, chief professional officer for the United Way of the Titusville Region, explained, “With all of our organizations striving to provide an excellent level of service through the pandemic, it was our desire to return program funding to pre-COVID levels. United Way continued to explore ways to make the organization more efficient and effective by investing in platforms and processes that allow for additional cost saving in an effort to support our community partner programs at a level that would be beneficial and impactful to their important programs. These programs provide much needed services to our community and without the support provided through the United Way campaign, many of our agencies would find it necessary to find additional resources or reduce services.”
Funds from the campaign and other outside sources support programs that are provided by Associated Charities; Youth Connection; mini-grants to Scout troops and packs; Center for Financial Independence; Family Service and Children’s Aid Society; Hospice; Salvation Army; Titusville Regional Literacy Council; Titusville Health and Aging Center; YMCA; YWCA; Community Health Services Medical Transportation and programs and projects of the United Way including Pre-K Scholarships; Titusville High School Student United Way projects; American Legion Community Support Partnership and Moose Club Community Support Partnership; 211 information and referral launch in Crawford County; Community Needs assessment; David’s Garden; ELSI (Early Learner Success Initiative) with the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library; and others.