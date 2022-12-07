Unitarian Universalist Church of Meadville's Christmas Market, a vendor and craft show featuring local vendors, raffles and handmade gifts, will be held Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the church, 346 Chestnut St.
