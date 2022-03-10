Meadville Knights of Columbus members were advised of help that is being provided for the displaced people of Ukraine. A $1 million immediate aid package from K of C’s Supreme Council already is servicing Ukranians impacted by the recent Russian invasion.
Also, within days of the Russian attacks, Knights of Columbus members in Poland created a housing network for refugees and delivered essential supplies to the war-torn country.
And local K of C councils worldwide are encouraged to contribute to the Knights’ Ukraine Solidarity Fund. Donations will be matched by Supreme Council and had raised more than $2.4 million by March 7.
In other news from the March meeting of Meadville Council 388:
• A note of thanks was received from members of Meadville’s Catholic pro-life organization attending the National March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21. The card mentioned “the generous financial and spiritual support” provided by Council 388. The local pro-life group was among tens of thousands of marchers who protested the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that allows abortion on demand. Meadville Grand Knight Scott Hamilton read the card aloud and noted the many signatures from the local marchers.
• A note from the Meadville Bicentennial Committee was read, inviting Council 388 to participate in the city’s 2022 Memorial Day parade.
• The Knights’ May 2 meeting will also include a highway cleanup session. Members will gather at Channellock’s South Main Street parking lot at 5 p.m. to pick up trash along a 2-mile stretch of Route 322 between Channellock and Kebert Construction. The business meeting will start at 7:30 and will include a picnic supper.
• Discussion was held regarding K of C memorial flags that are placed at the graves of deceased members. It is proposed that the local council purchase and place those flags, more than 400, at no cost to the deceased member’s family.
• Members were advised to begin thinking about Council 388’s 125th anniversary in October 2023. Chartered in 1898, the Meadville council is one of the three oldest in the Erie Catholic Diocese.
• District Deputy Mike Schweichler attended the meeting and signed up volunteers to help with two regional charitable efforts. One will help raise funds for a mobile ultrasound machine to help give free medical care in the early stages of pregnancy; and another is to help unload food trucks for Second Harvest Food Bank, which regularly helps almost 40 Meadville-area families.
• The area’s Fourth Degree K of C members have planned a dinner meeting for April 25 in Meadville.
For anyone interested in joining Knights of Columbus, initiation ceremonies will be held April 10 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary of Grace Social Hall, Meadville. Membership is open to any man in good standing with the Catholic Church. Membership includes enrollment in any of K of C’s numerous insurance and financial programs, for many years rated among the most elite in the world in quality of returns and in consumer satisfaction.
Next meeting for K of C Council 388 is April 4 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary of Grace Social Hall, 1085 Water St.