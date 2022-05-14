Two area students who graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with bachelor’s degrees were recently honored at commencement for completing studies with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
The students are:
• Mackenzie Davis, a speech language pathology major from Titusville. A daughter of Gary and Doris Davis, she is a 2018 graduate of Maplewood High School. She is the recipient of the Quota of Indiana Pa. Inc. Speech and Hearing Scholarship and the Academic Success Scholarship. She was president of the IUP Sign Language Club and was a member of the National Student Speech Language and Hearing Association.
• Allysa Marie Decker, a nursing major from Espyville. A daughter of Ronald and Lisa Decker, she is a 2018 graduate of Conneaut Area Senior High. She is the 2022 recipient of the Nurse Humanitarian Award from the Indiana Lions Club. She was a student worker at the Orendorff Music Library on campus, was a pediatric nursing supplemental instruction leader, and was a peer tutor for maternal-neonatal nursing classes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.