Members of Twelve Apostles Lutheran Church (Saegertown) gather at their signboard prior to dispersing throughout their community to work during their day of service on Oct. 22. Pictured are (front row, from left) Kathy Patterson, Cindy Mook, Ellie and Dan Geiger; (middle row, from left) Ben Slote, Cindy Consla, Pastor Mark Fischer, Janet Sheakley, Alice Dalmaso and Clark Hoffman; and (top row) Vicki Fischer.