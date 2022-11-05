Fifteen members of Twelve Apostles Lutheran Church, Saegertown, spread throughout the community recently to assist four households in need with a variety of household and/or yard chores and repairs.
This was the 10th year the congregation participated in this event called "God’s Work. Our Hands," which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Nearly 10,000 ELCA congregations with some 4 million members participate in this initiative each fall, dedicated to the community that hosts its church.
These efforts are supported by $250 in Action Team Dollars from Thrivent which is used for seed money to purchase the supplies needed to complete many of the tasks, such as power washer soap, stain, brushes, rollers and cleansers. Generous donations from many of the workers’ fellow church-family members enable each of the volunteers to receive a $5 Subway gift card for lunch. Additionally, donated funds (and food) were used to pack and distribute gift bags to each of the families filled with fruit, baked goods and makings for a hearty lunch and $25 gift cards from H & H Market Place in Saegertown. These bags were delivered by Pastor Mark Fischer, who was accompanied by one of the church members.
Each host family was visited prior to the event to determine what tasks needed to be tackled, as well as what supplies and manpower would be needed. Workers were wearing either their gold logo "God’s Work. Our Hands" T-shirts or those provided by Thrivent bearing the challenge to “Live Generously.” This year, work tasks included power-washing and staining two porches and a handicap ramp and its railings; washing down bathrooms; cleaning and organizing a refrigerator and freezer; washing windows, sills and cabinets; as well as vacuuming rugs and washing and hanging curtains. Outside work included lots of blowing, raking and hauling of leaves, tree and bush trimming and gutter cleaning, organizers said. There were lots of conversations with the home residents and those conversations were deemed one of the most powerful and rewarding of all the duties performed, organizers said.
This year, Twelve Apostles was especially delighted to present two wooden raised garden beds to the Crawford County Care Center donated by Home Depot. TALC will also present the Care Center with potting soil as well as flower and vegetable seeds so that, come spring, Care Center residents may enjoy planting, watching them grow and harvesting the plants.
Names of families in need of this type of assistance were provided by church members and also the Saegertown Borough office.
