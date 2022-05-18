Tut’s Big Breakfast Buffet returns to Westford United Methodist Church on May 28 from 7 to 11 a.m., including all-you-can-eat of many of your breakfast favorites.
Fruit, juice, coffee and pastries are included in the $10 price. Meals for children under 10 are $5 and children under 5 eat for free.
Breakfast is served in the Mission Outreach Center.
The church is located on Westford Road in South Shenango Township near Pymatuning Lake.
Proceeds from the breakfast will go toward the church roof project and local missions.
• More information: Call Sharlene at (724) 927-2635.
