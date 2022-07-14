Tut’s Big Breakfast Buffet returns to Westford United Methodist Church on July 23 from 7 to 11 a.m. and includes all you can eat of many of your breakfast favorites.

Fruit, juice, coffee and pastries are included in the $10 price. Meals for children under 10 are $5 and children under 5 eat free. Proceeds will go toward the church roof project and local missions.

Breakfast is served in the air-conditioned Mission Outreach Center.

The church is located on Westford Road in South Shenango Township near Pymatuning Lake.

More information: Call Sharlene at (724) 927-2635.

