Tut’s Big Breakfast Buffet returns to Westford United Methodist Church on July 15.
The all-you-care-to-eat buffet runs from 7 to 11 a.m. in the Mission Outreach Center, which is next to the church.
The buffet features scrambled eggs, Livingston’s bacon and sausage, home fries, pancakes and French toast, sausage gravy and biscuits as well as fruit, sweet rolls and beverages. Everything is included in the $12 price for adults. Children 5 to 10 years old eat for $5, and kids under 5 eat for free.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will support repairs to the church and local missions. Westford UMC is located just outside of Jamestown in South Shenango Township, near Pymatuning Lake, at 2031 Westford Road.
• More information: Call (724) 927-2635.
