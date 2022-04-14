• TROYER — To Mr. and Mrs. Ervin D. Troyer (Ella E.) of Atlantic, Pa., at UPMC Horizon Shenango Valley, Farrell, Pa., Wednesday, April 6, 2022, a son, James.
Troyer birth
Judy Vaughn
