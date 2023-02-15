Join Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Mercer County Conservation District staff for an introduction to grafting on March 26 at 1 p.m. at M.K. Goddard State Park, Sandy Lake.
Once a commonplace agricultural skill, grafting — the ancient technique of cloning trees — is rising in popularity as individuals rediscover the value of backyard fruit trees as well as fruit diversity. Participants will not only learn the basics of the whip and tongue graft, but also have the opportunity to graft and take home two apples trees. All tools and materials will be provided. Cost will be $10 per participant to help defray the cost of the plant material.
We will be outdoors, so be sure to dress for the weather.
Space is limited and registration is required by contacting the park office at (724) 253-4833 or goddardsp@pa.gov.
