Townville Women
Townville Women’s Club met on June 16 with 13 members present plus one guest.
Officers for 20022-23 are: Gert Davison, president; Nancy Buckley, vice president; Laverne Galford, treasurer; and Linda Hellein, secretary.
A discussion was held concerning the club’s Garden Project. Potted plants and bunting were a bright addition during this project.
The new program books were distributed, and thanks was noted to Linda Wyant for preparing all the books this year. Several games were played by members.
A luncheon of fruit pizza and a beverage was served by hostess Doreen Rumzie with the assistance of her guest, Samantha Burnoski.
