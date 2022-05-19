Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 74F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 19, 2022 @ 3:03 am
Townville Volunteer Fire Department will host a swiss steak dinner on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This is a dine-in or take-out event.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6-12.
