Winners from Townville Old Home Days events that took place July 14:
Coloring contest
2-to 3-year olds: 1. Gracey Frum, 2. Oaklen Meader, 3. Whitney Harvison.
4- to 5-year-olds: 1. Ainsley Wagner, 2. Dixie Harvison, 3. Madison Sullivan.
6- to 7-year-olds: 1. Nora Lenhart, 2. Peyton Bowes, 3. Andrew Urey.
8- to 9-year-olds: 1. Hope Kralj, 2. Lindsey Miller, 3. Benson Lucas.
10- to 12-year-olds: 1. Raelynn Kralj, 2. Kaylee Manuel, 3. Rayna Robinson.
Frog Jump
3 and under: 1. Ian Graybill, 2. Finnegan Gregory, 3. Brooks Dailey.
4- to 6-year-olds: 1. Jon Trypus, 2. Caleb Bartlett, 3. Abigail Norr.
7- to 9-year-olds: 1. Nick Held, 2. Oliver Dreese, 3. Kai Graybill.
10- to 12-year-olds: 1. Anthony Molli, 2. Elizabeth Norr, 3. Gianna Graybill.
13- to 17-year-olds: 1. Michael Lehman, 2. Westin Hostetler, 3. Parker Graybill.
18 and older: 1. Loren Miller, 2. Jeb Stutzman, 3. Chris Ploski.
Pageant
Little Miss: Winner: Madison Sullivan, runner-up: Adeline Dreese.
Jr. Miss: Winner: Kaylynn Sullivan, runner-up: LeighAnn Boyer.
Miss Townville: Winner: Veronica Stewart, runner-up: Ashley Robinson.
