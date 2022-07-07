Townville Old Home Days is July 15-16 at Maplewood Elementary School.
The theme this year is “Christmas in July,” which will be shown in the booth decorating contest, the 5K race and as the Saturday parade theme.
Raffle tickets will be available at local businesses such as Hanna’s Hardware, Townville Family Ties and Navy Run Auto. Prizes will be available for winners.
Instead of the traditional Old Home Days book, a smaller, simpler version will be produced this year.
Proceeds from the event support the Townville Volunteer Fire Department, ambulance service and auxiliary.
Locations for the children’s coloring pictures are at Hanna’s Hardware and Family Ties Restaurant. The entries will be displayed at the restaurant until the opening of Old Home Days, then placed in the hall window of the cafeteria for the two-day event, during which winners will be selected in each age group.
The first celebration of the Queens’ Pageant is on July 14 at Townville First Baptist Church on North Main Street starting at 7 p.m. Pageant contestants have mandatory practices on July 11 and 13. Little Miss contestants will be done by 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Practice is only for contestants and reigning queens. Volunteers will chaperone the contestants. Pictures for newspapers will be taken on the night of the first practice.
Contestant divisions are Little Miss, for ages 4 to 6; Junior Miss, ages 10 to 12; and Miss Townville, ages 15 to 18.
Little Miss and Junior Miss must wear short party dresses. Miss contestants must wear formal gowns.
On July 15, the food booths will open at noon. Other activities for the event include the history display, outdoor booth vendors and games, a silent auction in one of the classrooms near the cafeteria, bingo in the cafeteria, the outside booth decorating contest, raffle ticket sales, and the gingerbread house decorating contest in the cafeteria, which is new this year.
Age divisions for the gingerbread contest are kids ages 13 and under, teens ages 14 to 19, and adults ages 20 and up.
Gingerbread houses must be covered in aluminum foil and not exceed 15 inches by 15 inches. Infrastructure to support the initial structure can be used, such as foam or cardboard. Only gingerbread can be used; no graham crackers are permitted. Contestants should use royal icing to hold up better in the heat of the display area. All decorations must be edible and no items that require refrigeration should be used. Contestants should allow portions to dry and harden before moving.
Names should only be placed on the underside of the board.
Houses should be brought to the cafeteria of the school between 1 and 2 p.m. on July 15. Prizes will be awarded at the same time as the silent auction drawings on Saturday evening. There will be a first, second and third place for each age division.
Entry fees are $10 registration for each entry to be mailed to Jearetta Proper, at 16902 Drake Hill Road, Townville, PA 16360, or to properje@gmail.com. Entries will be allowed up until July 15 at 2 p.m. with entry fee and completed form included.
Also taking place July 15 are kids’ games at 4 p.m. and frog jump at 5. Magic Steve will be around in the evening.
The 5K race, parade and classic car cruise-in are all happening on Saturday. The 5K race has two different races, the “Jingle in July 5K” and the “Kids Mistletoe Run,” the latter of which is a mile long. Registration for the races is $25 for the 5K and $12 for the Mistletoe Run. Participants can register by mailing the application to Brandy Pillar, 27996 State Highway 77, Cambridge Springs, PA 16403, with a check made payable to “Maplewood Cross Country Boosters.”
Proceeds from the race benefit the Maplewood cross country team. Registration can be done online at runsignup.com/Race/PA/Townville/TownvilleOldHomeDays or on the day of the race between 7-7:45 a.m. Walkers are also welcome. Medals are awarded for the top two finishers in each age group.
Racers should dress in their best Christmas attire for a chance at a special prize.
The July 16 schedule will include the parade, firemen’s games, arm wrestling contest, classic cruise-in and lawn tractor pulls, and entertainment, with details to follow.
There will be an Old Home Days Committee meeting on July 13 to finalize and review any issues or last-minute details.
