Townville Old Home Days organizers have announced winners from this year’s events.
• Taco Trot Kids Fun Run (winners listed in descending order, beginning with first place): Blake Barickman, Sebastian Owens, Raelynn Kralj, Hunter Bradick, Phineas Owens, Lia Fonzo, Mollie Sheatz, Abigail Goodwill, Benjamin Hoffman, Annalyse Benich, Mia Holland, Cora Fonzo and Nolan Palm.
• Fiesta 5K: Keegan Kirkwood (overall male) and Megan Puleio (overall female); ages 11 and under — Micah Szympruch (male winner) and Maleah Sheatz (female winner); ages 12 to 19 — Elliot Hulsizer (male winner) and Corabel Shiley (second); ages 20 to 29 — Austin Shaw (male winner), Noah Mattocks (second), Mackenzie Hill (female winner) and Brittany Shidemantel (second); ages 30 to 39 — Drew Tordella (male winner), Adam Hoffman (second), Whitney Tenney (female winner) and Ashley Mahrs (second); ages 40 to 49 — James Wray (male winner), Dennis Shaw (second), Amber Dale (female winner) and Maria Longstreth (second); ages 50 to 59 — John Armstrong (male winner), Mike Markiewicz (second), Kelly Mattocks (female winner) and Cammie Sands (second); and ages 60-plus — James Anderson (male winner) and Sunnie Chi (female winner).
• Co-ed volleyball match: Jasmine Shafer, Amber Steiger, Bill VanCise and Guy Dunkle, first team; and Sadie Thomas, Baillie Varndell, Dylan Dewy and Logan Kier, second team.
• Parade floats: Blooming Valley United Methodist Church, first; Abundant Life Church, second; and Townville Lions Club, third. Fire equipment divisions: Best Tanker, Cambridge Springs; Best Engine Unit, Hydetown; Best Rescue Unit, Chapmanville; Best Brush Unit, Chapmanville; and Best QRS, Randolph.
• Classic car cruise-in: There were about 60 cars that attended the show. The car that won the recognition was a 1967 Pontiac GTO shown and owned by Tim Holbrook of Meadville.
• Firemen’s raffle: Dale Logsdon won two outdoor rockers (lounge chairs) donated by Home Wood Furniture; Ken Bender, $200 cash donated by Navy Run Industries; Blair Boyd, trimming mower donated by Greenhill Farms; Dave Russell, $100 donated by Bradley Automotive; Jon Bowes, $300 donated by Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative; Pat Burgess, rifle donated by Hanna Hardware; Sandy Byham, painting donated by Hosick; Landon Miller, $100 donated by Moody Welding; Missy White, $500 donated by Marvin Zook Masonry and Family Ties Restaurant; David Agens, $100 donated by Jacob S. Weaver Co.; Steve Wise, golf package donated by Mount Hope Golf Course; Jeremy Herman, $250 donated by Whole Health Orthopedic Institute; Ruth Amy, $250 donated by Armstrong; Delilah Miller, $250 gift certificate donated by Lucantino’s Trattoria; Sue Brown, $100 donated by Powell Sanitation; Thomas Wentz, chain saw donated by Hazlett Sales and Service; Trevor Shartle, $100 donated by Christy Mast Construction; Ila Detweiler, $500 gift certificate donated by Glenn Peterson Furniture; Bill Kellerman, $400 donated by Apple Shamrock Dairy Farm; and Terry Beatty, $1,000 donated by Central States Commercial Roofing. Other items did not include winners’ names.
The Old Home Days picnic for the volunteers will be held on Sunday at 5 p.m. There will be a business meeting to wrap up all matters of the celebration as part of the evening. Attendees are asked to take a dish to share. Meats and beverages, plus table service, will be provided.
