The Townville Class of 1956 will no longer hold formal class reunions.
Instead, there will be a gathering of classmates for lunch at Family Ties Restaurant in Townville on July 15 at noon during Old Home Days. Those attending are asked to bring smiling faces, clean jokes, and readings and pictures to share with the group.
• More information: Call Joy at (814) 694-2658.
The Townville Class of 1972 is holding its 50th class reunion on Aug. 13 at Wheelock’s Pavilion, 15244 Centerville Road, Townville.
A tour of the former high school will be at 4:30 p.m. starting at the front entrance of the school. Cocktail hour is at 5 and catered dinner begins at 6.
Reservations must be returned by July 15 for the reunion. The cost is $20 per person, $38 for a couple. Prospective attendees are asked to remind other classmates to sign up in time.
