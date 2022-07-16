Townville Area Senior Citizens
Townville Area Senior Citizens met July 6 at the Townville Fire Hall. There were 22 members present with two guests.
President Tom Wentz led the pledge to the flag and the dinner grace. He also conducted the meeting, followed by the program of Joshua Manuel speaking about the operations of the Townville Volunteer Fire Department and the ambulance service. Brenda Waid shared information about the auxiliary.
The next meeting will be held Wednesday. Those attending are asked to bring a tureen and dessert to share, plus a table setting. Dinner is at noon, and coffee will be provided. New members are welcome to join.
